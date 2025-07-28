Advertisement
Gisborne Business house badminton league under way

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Badminton Eastland business house league is under way with six teams in the social and competitive grades.

Late entries have boosted the ranks of the social and competitive grades in Badminton Eastland’s business house league.

On the first night, last Thursday, four teams took part in the social grade and four in the competitive.

Four more teams have entered, so each grade will have six

