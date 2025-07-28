The Badminton Eastland business house league is under way with six teams in the social and competitive grades.

Late entries have boosted the ranks of the social and competitive grades in Badminton Eastland’s business house league.

On the first night, last Thursday, four teams took part in the social grade and four in the competitive.

Four more teams have entered, so each grade will have six teams who will play each other in a round-robin format over five weeks.

The four ties played last week all ended in match scores of 6-0, but some games were close.

GDC Good Guys and Slammers had two matches where the difference was within two points, while Smash Bros held off the challenge of We R Family with scores as close as 29-28 and 30-26.