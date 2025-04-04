“That’s always a sign that things at the club are working. They’ve been able to retain players despite Napier City Rovers and Taradale being in Central League 1 and 2 respectively.”

He expected Marist to try to use the physical advantages that a seasoned senior team would have over a school side. Boys’ High would aim to counter this by playing good, fast football.

“A lot of our boys can hold their own (in a physical contest), but our focus in preseason has been on playing quick and smart, not getting caught on the ball and keeping it as simple as possible.”

Key players for Boys’ High were likely to be skipper and defender Shai Avni, Euan Cramer (“probably one of the most technically gifted players in the region”), central midfielders Matt Hills and Xavier Priestley-Mennie (“workhorses who have the great knack of being in the right position”) and speedy striker Jacob Adams.

Goalkeeper Aiden Armstrong had already impressed with his one-on-one shot-stopping, and from this weekend would have the benefit of former Thistle keeper Mitchell Stewart-Hill coming on board as goalkeeping coach, Blair said.

The game will be played on the Boys’ High rectory field, starting at 2.45pm.

Gisborne United have three of their first-team squad missing for their game against City Rovers Reserves at Bluewater Stadium, Park Island, at 3pm.

Centreback Ryan Anderson and midfielder Dan Torrie are unavailable because of travel plans made well in advance, and defender Jonathan Purcell has work commitments for the first few weeks of the season.

United player-coach Josh Adams has called on Brad Calder, a fullback or wing back who last played four seasons ago for Havelock North.

“He’s capable,” Adams said. “He was one of the boys I used to play alongside in Hawke’s Bay, and he’s agreed to help us out if we’re struggling for numbers on away trips.”

Calder will be United’s only reserve. Andy McIntosh will be in goal, and Sam Royston comes into the side, probably in attack or midfield.

“Jake Robertson is back from injury and will play at left back,” Adams said.

The rest of the side is largely unchanged from last week, although Adams was still considering his options for a formation yesterday. He said a 4-3-3 lineup could close a few gaps.

“Napier scored seven against Gisborne Boys’ High last week but also conceded three,” Adams said.

“If we can be solid at the back, we’re likely to have chances going forward.”

Thistle play Havelock North at Guthrie Park at 3pm.

The Jags showed enough against Taradale Reserves last Saturday to indicate they could make a dent on the upper part of the table if they can keep their travelling numbers up.

Argentinian midfielders Federico Suarez and Carlos Guerre added South American flair to the football nous and work ethic of players such as Nick Land, Cory Thomson and Jimmy Somerton.

Coach Tam Cramer will also hope goalkeeper Mark Baple stays fit and healthy, as he had a commanding game last week.