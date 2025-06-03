Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

East Coast win King’s Birthday derby in front of NZ Rugby board

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
6 mins to read

Second five Tremayne Butler (with ball) capped his debut for Ngāti Porou East Coast with a try in the Kaupoi's 28-22 King's birthday weekend derby win over Poverty Bay in Ruatōria on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Second five Tremayne Butler (with ball) capped his debut for Ngāti Porou East Coast with a try in the Kaupoi's 28-22 King's birthday weekend derby win over Poverty Bay in Ruatōria on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi 28 (Jorian Tangaere, Treymaine Butler, Sam Parkes, Jayden Leiua-Pokia tries; Carlos Kemp 4 con) Poverty Bay Weka 22 (Siosiua Moala, Nic Proffit, Bosca Tikicidre tries; Proffit pen, 2 con). HT: NPEC 7 Poverty Bay Weka 14

Three Ngati Porou East Coast players reached milestones in Saturday's derby. Jorian Tangaere (left) played his 50th first-class match (31 for the Coast, 19 for Hawke's Bay); Richard Green (son Myles front) made his 50th appearance for the Kaupoi; and it was the 100th first-class match for Sam Parkes (81 for the Coast, 19 for Poverty Bay). Photo / Paul Rickard
Three Ngati Porou East Coast players reached milestones in Saturday's derby. Jorian Tangaere (left) played his 50th first-class match (31 for the Coast, 19 for Hawke's Bay); Richard Green (son Myles front) made his 50th appearance for the Kaupoi; and it was the 100th first-class match for Sam Parkes (81 for the Coast, 19 for Poverty Bay). Photo / Paul Rickard

The Sky Blues got up for three of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport