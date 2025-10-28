Ūawa hard ... Tolaga Bay Golf Club marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday and several names who have been an integral part of its history were out in force. From left are Page Lincoln, Trent Higgs, Taine Lincoln, president Bruce Yates, club captain Murray Yates, Mark "Wattie" Watts, patron Joe Lincoln and Dion "Coastie" Milner. Photo / Chris Taewa
If the walls could talk, decades of stories would have emanated from Tolaga Bay Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.
A glorious East Coast day, some matching golf on a course presented in peak condition and a feast fit for royalty helped produce a successful celebration of the club’s centenary.
TBGCmarked the occasion with a 9-hole, four-person team ambrose tournament, although as so often is the case, it was equally about the social gathering and camaraderie among players who share a common passion.
Whānau has always been a vital part of the fabric and it was fitting a family team won the day.
Roland Waru, his sons Zaius (19) and Maioha (17), and brother-in-law Richard Paora shot 5-under and were presented black and white commemorative golf bags. Centenary head covers and balls made up the other prizes.
Club president Bruce Yates spoke of the club beginnings as a tin shed on the highway side of the course, to the maternity home that was converted to a clubhouse, which now stands at the end of Banks St.
Yates has become a name synonymous with TBGC. Bruce’s son Murray is continuing the mantle as club captain.
Theirs is just one surname that adorns the clubhouse honours boards with regularity since 1925.
In recent decades, one of those has been particularly prominent - Lincoln, who were represented proudly on Saturday by club patron Joe (W.E. Lincoln) and grandchildren Taine and Paige.
Joe, whose parents June and Ted were members, was at the Tauwhareparae course before becoming a Tolaga Bay diehard. His children Joel, Tere, Rodney and Rya extended the Lincoln connection, and Taine and Paige are the latest generation.
Behind the bar on Saturday was Trent Higgs - an unsung workhorse over many years. Higgs started as a junior in the late 1970s, has been president and club captain, and has achieved the feat of winning the senior, intermediate and junior men’s club champion crowns over his time.
Lincoln, Higgs, Yates, McGregor, Cranswick, Blackman, Ingles ... the list of names of the past and present goes on.
Harrison, too, is up there. Husband and wife Peter and Eileen Harrison - both club championship winners - began their golf at Tolaga Bay 50 years ago before moving on to Te Puia Hot Springs. Peter was among the field on Saturday.
The clubhouse is adorned with honours boards, but only one has reference to its first year ... club champions from 1925 to 1967. The first of those was W.F. Hale - another surname prevalent on the walls.
Tolaga Bay’s signature tournament is the King of the Coast, which was first held in 1971, with teenager Billy Hill became the inaugural champion.
Among those at the centenary was Dion “Coastie” Milner - a three-time King of the Coast champ (1996, 2008, 2011), 14-time senior men’s club champ, former Poverty Bay-East Coast representative and among the best players the club has produced.
Tolaga Bay has faced its challenges. A core group of members are keeping things ticking over as the club looks to bring in younger swings and more women back into the fold.
But the heart continues to beat. The spirit remains strong. And 100 years of history is testament to its fortitude, resilience and unity.
COMING UP: WEDNESDAY, November 12, The Real Estate Agents Poverty Bay Women’s Open Christmas Tournament, 18-hole and 9-hole Stableford sections, 9am shotgun start for 18-hole players, 10.30am start for 9-hole players, entries by November 10 to Pen Wanklyn 02102119988 or penelopeacer8@gmail.com
Waikohu
Kahu Tamanui and Ella Wynyard survived pressure cooker finals to clinch two of the club’s prestigious trophies over the weekend.
Tamanui defeated Marg Tuapawa 1-up in the final of the Coates Trophy 12-hole matchplay tournament.
Wynyard, fresh from winning the women’s shootout final, beat Andrea Reeves on the first extra hole of the McLean Trophy final.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY - Coates/McLean 4x12-hole matchplay tournament, Coates Trophy final: K. Tamanui def M. Tuapawa.
COMING UP: WEDNESDAY, November 19 Enterprise Cars Ladies Xmas Tournament, gross, net, Stableford, nearest to pin, nearest to line, twos, best dressed (Christmas theme) prize, 18-hole and 9-hole sections, maximum handicap of 36, report at 9am for 9.30am shotgun start, entries close Monday, Nov 17, contact Kino White 0224956677 or Sue Maisey 0210671313.