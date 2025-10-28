Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

East Coast golf club celebrates 100-year milestone

Chief Sub Editor·Gisborne Herald·
7 mins to read

Ūawa hard ... Tolaga Bay Golf Club marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday and several names who have been an integral part of its history were out in force. From left are Page Lincoln, Trent Higgs, Taine Lincoln, president Bruce Yates, club captain Murray Yates, Mark "Wattie" Watts, patron Joe Lincoln and Dion "Coastie" Milner. Photo / Chris Taewa

Ūawa hard ... Tolaga Bay Golf Club marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday and several names who have been an integral part of its history were out in force. From left are Page Lincoln, Trent Higgs, Taine Lincoln, president Bruce Yates, club captain Murray Yates, Mark "Wattie" Watts, patron Joe Lincoln and Dion "Coastie" Milner. Photo / Chris Taewa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If the walls could talk, decades of stories would have emanated from Tolaga Bay Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.

A glorious East Coast day, some matching golf on a course presented in peak condition and a feast fit for royalty helped produce a successful celebration of the club’s centenary.

TBGC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save