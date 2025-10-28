Roland Waru, his sons Zaius (19) and Maioha (17), and brother-in-law Richard Paora shot 5-under and were presented black and white commemorative golf bags. Centenary head covers and balls made up the other prizes.

Club president Bruce Yates spoke of the club beginnings as a tin shed on the highway side of the course, to the maternity home that was converted to a clubhouse, which now stands at the end of Banks St.

Yates has become a name synonymous with TBGC. Bruce’s son Murray is continuing the mantle as club captain.

Theirs is just one surname that adorns the clubhouse honours boards with regularity since 1925.

One of the four commemorative golf bags presented to the ambrose winners at Tolaga Bay Golf Club's centenary celebrations on Saturday. Photo / Chris Taewa

In recent decades, one of those has been particularly prominent - Lincoln, who were represented proudly on Saturday by club patron Joe (W.E. Lincoln) and grandchildren Taine and Paige.

Joe, whose parents June and Ted were members, was at the Tauwhareparae course before becoming a Tolaga Bay diehard. His children Joel, Tere, Rodney and Rya extended the Lincoln connection, and Taine and Paige are the latest generation.

When it all began. An honours board depicting the early Tolaga Bay Golf Club champions ... the first of those W.F. Hale in 1925. Photo / Chris Taewa

Behind the bar on Saturday was Trent Higgs - an unsung workhorse over many years. Higgs started as a junior in the late 1970s, has been president and club captain, and has achieved the feat of winning the senior, intermediate and junior men’s club champion crowns over his time.

Lincoln, Higgs, Yates, McGregor, Cranswick, Blackman, Ingles ... the list of names of the past and present goes on.

Harrison, too, is up there. Husband and wife Peter and Eileen Harrison - both club championship winners - began their golf at Tolaga Bay 50 years ago before moving on to Te Puia Hot Springs. Peter was among the field on Saturday.

The clubhouse is adorned with honours boards, but only one has reference to its first year ... club champions from 1925 to 1967. The first of those was W.F. Hale - another surname prevalent on the walls.

Tolaga Bay’s signature tournament is the King of the Coast, which was first held in 1971, with teenager Billy Hill became the inaugural champion.

Enjoying a classic Coast day at Tolaga Bay Golf Club's centenary ambrose tournament are (from left) Bluey Broughton, Jason Phillips, Peter Stewart, Rochelle Taewa, Jason Little and Pauli Dickens - the latter two from Wellington. Photo / Chris Taewa

Among those at the centenary was Dion “Coastie” Milner - a three-time King of the Coast champ (1996, 2008, 2011), 14-time senior men’s club champ, former Poverty Bay-East Coast representative and among the best players the club has produced.

Tolaga Bay has faced its challenges. A core group of members are keeping things ticking over as the club looks to bring in younger swings and more women back into the fold.

But the heart continues to beat. The spirit remains strong. And 100 years of history is testament to its fortitude, resilience and unity.

Golf-loving Peter Harrison and his car with an appropriate personalised licence plate. Harrison and wife Eileen started playing golf at Tolaga Bay 50 years ago. Photo / Chris Taewa

Poverty Bay

Ross Chalmers is hoping he hasn’t peaked too soon.

Chalmers warmed up for the Sunday School annual trip with a 43-point Stableford haul on Sunday.

His 78-13-65 was his lowest official round at the Awapuni Links since 2003 when he was on a single-figure handicap.

Chalmers was square with the card after 12 holes but bogeyed each of the last six.

He and his SS cohorts headed to Taupō on Wednesday.

Dallas Atkins won his group at the Gisborne East Coast Vets Open on Wednesday, then went out on Thursday and won the Division 2 Stableford with 96-30-66, for 42 points.

Michael Wright won Division 1 with 80-14-66, for 42, one ahead of recently semi-retired professional Dave Keown.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: A. Hayward 39, S. Andreassen 38, S. Harbottle 37, D. Patumaka 36, B. Morgan 36.

Division 2: R. Chalmers 43, J. Leaf 41, C. Hensley 40, B. Talbot 40, J. Finch 40.

Twos: J. Kerekere, B. Morgan, S. Harbottle, A. Carrie, B. Talbot, A. White.

Nearest to the pin: J. Kerekere.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: S. Harbottle 37, B. Colbert 35, A. Hayward 34.

Division 2: L. Hurlstone 39, M. Allen 39. R. Richards 36.

Twos: G. Morley, S. Harbottle, R. Chalmers, S. Jeune.

Nearest to the pin: S. Harbottle.

THURSDAY (Oct 23) - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: M. Wright 42, D. Keown 41, C. Poole 37.

Division 2: D. Atkins 42, M. Dodgshun 40, B. Croskery 37.

Twos: I. Murphy, H. Johanson, G. Udall, M. Wright.

Nearest to the pin: H. Williams.

WEDNESDAY (Oct 22) - Twilight 9-hole Stableford, Division 1 men, front 9: S. Ratima 21, J. Chambers 20.

Division 2 men. front 9: J. Ibbetson 23, G. Hannah 22.

Back 9: A. McIntosh 25, B. Tietjen 23.

Women’s division, front 9: M. Allen 20.

Back 9: A. Gemmell 23.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY, November 12, The Real Estate Agents Poverty Bay Women’s Open Christmas Tournament, 18-hole and 9-hole Stableford sections, 9am shotgun start for 18-hole players, 10.30am start for 9-hole players, entries by November 10 to Pen Wanklyn 02102119988 or penelopeacer8@gmail.com

Waikohu

Kahu Tamanui and Ella Wynyard survived pressure cooker finals to clinch two of the club’s prestigious trophies over the weekend.

Tamanui defeated Marg Tuapawa 1-up in the final of the Coates Trophy 12-hole matchplay tournament.

Wynyard, fresh from winning the women’s shootout final, beat Andrea Reeves on the first extra hole of the McLean Trophy final.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY - Coates/McLean 4x12-hole matchplay tournament, Coates Trophy final: K. Tamanui def M. Tuapawa.

McLean Trophy final: E. Wynard def Andrea Reeves.

12-hole Stableford: L. Green 23, V. Grace 17.

Top qualifier (12-hole net): M. Tuapawa 42.

Sunday Stableford: B. Crawshaw 38, S. Ritchie 37.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, club competition.

Patutahi

Gary Watson lived up to his surname with victory in the Division 2 men’s Stableford on Sunday.

Called “Bubba” by some, Gary broke 90 for the first time since February 2024 to win with 89-24-65.

A few of the lower-handicapped players racked up the birdies, but Andy Nimmo only needed pars and bogeys to win Division 1 - 10 bogeys, 8 pars in his 80-14-66.

Marcus Gray shot 1-under 69, including two twos, and Jace Brown 68.

MONDAY - Men’s net: D. Kahukoti 71, G. Brown 72, J. Brown 73, H. Brown 73, G. Holland 73, E. Brown jnr 74.

Women’s net: S. Robertson 71.

Twos: D. Russell. H. Brown, J. Brown.

SUNDAY - Men’s net, Division 1: A. Nimmo 66, B. McKenzie 68, J. Brown 68, G. Brown 68, M. Gray 69.

Division 2: G. Watson 65, G. Roadley 66, J. Blair 66, C. Brown 68, J. Tietjen 69.

Women’s net: D. Johnston 70, S. Gray 73.

Twos: M. Gray 2, B. McKenzie.

Jackpot: B. McKenzie.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole Stableford, Division 1: M. Broad 23, J. Neilson 22, S. Toa 21, H. Harris 20, J. Brown 20.

Division 2: H. Pomana 21, N. Short 20, G. Holland 20, R. Hawea 20, M. White 20.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, November 8, King and Queen of the Country open tournament, 11am tee-off, contact George Brown 0273709869 or horiboy1@xtra.co.nz

Electrinet Park

Bailey Matoe shot a flawless 2-under 34 to win Division 1 of the Novus Glass twilight Stableford with 23 points last Thursday.

However, it wasn’t the highest score of the competition. Matt Rofe fired 37 off an 8-handicap to win Division 2 with 25 points.

THURSDAY (Oct 23) - Novus Glass twilight Stableford, Division 1: B. Matoe 23.

Division 2: M. Rofe 25, L. Vette 23.

Long drive: J. Akurangi.

Nearest the pin: S. Ratima.

Birdie Board (No 6): C. Fox.

Monkey on the back: T. Lewis.

Simulator Challenge: J. Witika.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY, November 19 Enterprise Cars Ladies Xmas Tournament, gross, net, Stableford, nearest to pin, nearest to line, twos, best dressed (Christmas theme) prize, 18-hole and 9-hole sections, maximum handicap of 36, report at 9am for 9.30am shotgun start, entries close Monday, Nov 17, contact Kino White 0224956677 or Sue Maisey 0210671313.