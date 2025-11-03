“There was just no stopping it, so I just went into the garage, which was still standing. That was dry, so I put some stuff in there with me and just waited until the sun came up,” he said.
“The sun didn’t really come up, it was just more rain and it was just total carnage.”
In the morning, Dewes found his roof had been flung over to a nearby paddock, with debris scattered across his property.
He had a couple of scratches but was otherwise left unharmed.
The rain persisted and Dewes was temporarily isolated as the nearby stream flooded.
“I would start clearing stuff and moving things and it would start raining again. It was an absolute nightmare,” Dewes said.
“I had no phone, no internet, no power. I couldn’t get out to contact anyone to see what was going on. I was like ‘Am I the only person who has had this happen? Is the rest of the world ok?’ It was hectic.”
By 5pm Tuesday, the stream level allowed him to cross and he went into town to contact people for help.
Dewes called Boss Blackbee of the roading company H Blackbee Contractors, who gathered some extra help.
“I was really thankful for that. If I didn’t have people to talk to like that, I don’t know what I’d be doing,” he said.