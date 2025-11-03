Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Wind tears roof off East Coast artist Bub Dewes’ home while he was inside

James Pocock
Editor, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Bub Dewes' home near Ruatōria, an artwork years in the making, was seriously damaged in strong winds last week. On the right is the aftermath of the incident. Photo / Bub Dewes

Bub Dewes' home near Ruatōria, an artwork years in the making, was seriously damaged in strong winds last week. On the right is the aftermath of the incident. Photo / Bub Dewes

An East Coast-based artist felt like he was in “one of those tornado movies” when strong winds tore the roof off his home.

Bub Dewes’ house, 10km up a gravel road near Ruatōria, is more than his home of nearly 10 years; it is also one of his largest artworks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save