The Broccoli Boys from Gisborne entered the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix in Auckland over the weekend with a mini tractor called Ted. Photo / Alisha Lovrich-Red Bull Content Pool

Green was for go at the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix as Gisborne crew The Broccoli Boys flew down the track.

The Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix, a national trolley derby that attracts thousands of spectators, took place at Auckland Domain over the weekend after a 10-year hiatus.

A diverse line-up of 52 tricked-out trolleys were piloted by two people from each team through a course which included obstacles, hills, tricky corners and multiple paths.

The Broccoli Boys (and one girl) - a team of workshop mechanics from Gisborne company LeaderBrand - built a trolley based on a mini-tractor they affectionately named Ted, and donned fitting broccoli costumes on the day.

A statement from the team said the LeaderBrand workshop had recently seen many new people join the team, so they thought entering the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix would be a novel and entertaining team-building exercise.