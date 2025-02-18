Green was for go at the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix as Gisborne crew The Broccoli Boys flew down the track.
The Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix, a national trolley derby that attracts thousands of spectators, took place at Auckland Domain over the weekend after a 10-year hiatus.
A diverse line-up of 52 tricked-out trolleys were piloted by two people from each team through a course which included obstacles, hills, tricky corners and multiple paths.
The Broccoli Boys (and one girl) - a team of workshop mechanics from Gisborne company LeaderBrand - built a trolley based on a mini-tractor they affectionately named Ted, and donned fitting broccoli costumes on the day.
A statement from the team said the LeaderBrand workshop had recently seen many new people join the team, so they thought entering the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix would be a novel and entertaining team-building exercise.