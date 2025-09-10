The first sod at the site of the soon-to-be built St Leger Bridge at Tiniroto was turned by (from left) Richard Niania (Te Hononga o Ngā Awa), Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Richard Webb (Tiniroto resident community) and Dave Hawea (Te Whānau-a-Kai).
The rebuild of St Leger Bridge in Tiniroto started on Tuesday with a karakia and sod-turning involving residents, mana whenua, contractors and Gisborne District Council staff.
St Leger Bridge is the entrance to Donneraille Park and the first of five new bridges where construction will begin in the next 12months.
The project also kicks off a busy construction season for the council’s recovery programme.
Tiniroto community spokeswoman Kirsty Playle said it was a long-awaited and much-appreciated moment for the community.
“The rebuild of St Leger, or Donneraille Bridge as we know it, brings real relief to those who rely on the route and it’s a big step forward for our region,” she said.
Ralph died in 1908 and his brother, Hugh, settled on the property.
Hugh later became Lord Doneraile and upon his return to Ireland he bequeathed Doneraille Park to the people of Gisborne to use as a recreation/camping reserve.
There is debate about whether Doneraile or Doneraille is the correct spelling for the park.
In 2015, Tairawhiti Roads journey manager Helen Harris told the Gisborne Herald that while it appeared the origin of the name was Doneraile, “our research has highlighted that the legally gazetted name from 1956 has an extra ‘l’”.