“We’re looking forward to seeing the other bridges rebuilt, more Tairāwhiti communities reconnected, and we’re truly thankful to everyone who helped make it happen.”

The new 86-metre bridge will be higher and stronger and located 100m upstream from the original site.

The contract for the build has been awarded to Fulton Hogan.

The new St Leger bridge at Tiniroto will be located 100m upstream and will be higher and stronger to withstand future weather events.

Council community lifelines director Tim Barry said the start of the rebuild marked another important moment in the area’s recovery and the council’s rebuild efforts.

“Our rural communities are still living through the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and none more so than whānau in Tiniroto,” he said.

“I would like to thank the community for their partnership, patience and support throughout this process.

“With Government funding approved less than a year ago, I’m proud of what we’ve done so far and that we’re able to be here today, working together to reconnect communities.”

Tiniroto is a focal point for the council’s $245m recovery programme, which also includes the $45m Tiniroto bypass around the Hangaroa bluffs and multiple dropout repairs.

The St Leger Bridge rebuild will be followed by the rebuild of Mata (Huiarua) near Tokomaru Bay, Grays Bridge near Te Karaka and Pauariki Bridge in Ūawa.

Burgess Bridge is still in the planning phase and pending funding approval.

More information on the recovery programme can be found on the council’s website.

The name St Leger comes from the Irish family who owned land in the area in the late 19th century.

Ralph St Leger went on to build his homestead on the flat area near the Hangaroa River, which is now known as Doneraille Park.

Ralph died in 1908 and his brother, Hugh, settled on the property.

Hugh later became Lord Doneraile and upon his return to Ireland he bequeathed Doneraille Park to the people of Gisborne to use as a recreation/camping reserve.

There is debate about whether Doneraile or Doneraille is the correct spelling for the park.

In 2015, Tairawhiti Roads journey manager Helen Harris told the Gisborne Herald that while it appeared the origin of the name was Doneraile, “our research has highlighted that the legally gazetted name from 1956 has an extra ‘l’”.