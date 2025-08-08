Sir Richard Faull has been named patron of Mātai institute in Gisborne. He was one of the first people to be scanned when Mātai opened the scanner in 2021. Photo / Mike Scott
Internationally renowned neuroscientist and founder of the Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland Sir Richard Faull has been appointed the inaugural patron of Gisborne-based Mātai Medical Research Institute.
The role acknowledges Distinguished Professor Faull’s “inspirational leadership” in neuroscience and his longstanding contribution to Mātai as a foundingboard member, Mātai said in a release.
Following his recent retirement from the board, members unanimously appointed him to the newly established patron position.
To mark the appointment, the Mātai Arataki room – arataki meaning ‘to lead or guide – will be named in his honour, including a commemorative plaque inscribed with one of his guiding principles: “What’s the right thing to do?”
Throughout his career, Faull had made “landmark discoveries that have significantly advanced our understanding of human neurodegenerative diseases and brain repair”, the release said.
Mātai chief executive Dr Samantha Holdsworth recalled Faull’s frequent reminder that if they were not finding new knowledge and communicating that with the community, they were not doing their job as scientists.
“We are incredibly grateful for Sir Richard’s guidance that has helped shape Mātai and it is an honour to welcome him on board as our patron.”
Faull said he had “great admiration” for the transformative progress Mātai had made over the six years since it was founded.
“Also, how Dr Samantha Holdsworth has led her team to establish a world-leading imaging research institute to serve the people of Te Tairawhiti ... it is truly a dream come true.”
Mātai chairman Professor Brett Cowan said it was “wonderful” to welcome Faull as its inaugural patron.
“His combination of scientific expertise and focus on community involvement will be an asset to us all.”