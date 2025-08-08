Sir Richard Faull has been named patron of Mātai institute in Gisborne. He was one of the first people to be scanned when Mātai opened the scanner in 2021. Photo / Mike Scott

Sir Richard Faull has been named patron of Mātai institute in Gisborne. He was one of the first people to be scanned when Mātai opened the scanner in 2021. Photo / Mike Scott

Internationally renowned neuroscientist and founder of the Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland Sir Richard Faull has been appointed the inaugural patron of Gisborne-based Mātai Medical Research Institute.

The role acknowledges Distinguished Professor Faull’s “inspirational leadership” in neuroscience and his longstanding contribution to Mātai as a founding board member, Mātai said in a release.

Following his recent retirement from the board, members unanimously appointed him to the newly established patron position.

To mark the appointment, the Mātai Arataki room – arataki meaning ‘to lead or guide – will be named in his honour, including a commemorative plaque inscribed with one of his guiding principles: “What’s the right thing to do?”

Throughout his career, Faull had made “landmark discoveries that have significantly advanced our understanding of human neurodegenerative diseases and brain repair”, the release said.