New fund supports Mātai Medical Research Institute’s future in Gisborne

2 mins to read

Matai Medical Research Institute's chief operating officer Leigh Potter and chief executive and research director Dr Samantha Holdsworth.

  • A new endowment fund with Sunrise Foundation will support Mātai Medical Research Institute’s future work.
  • The fund, seeded with $50,000, ensures ongoing funding for Mātai’s brain imaging and MRI advancements.
  • Scholarships and internships for Tairāwhiti youth will be supported, fostering local talent in science.

A new endowment fund has been established with Sunrise Foundation to support the future of medical research and innovation at Mātai Medical Research Institute in Gisborne.

In 2024, a group of donors came together to seed the fund, pooling their contributions to meet Sunrise’s $50,000 minimum.

“Their vision [was] to ensure Mātai receives secure, ongoing funding every year – forever,” Sunrise Foundation chief executive Glenda Stokes said.

Mātai is a medical research and education institute recognised for its groundbreaking work in brain imaging and MRI technology advancements.

“Under the leadership of world-renowned researcher Dr Samantha Holdsworth, the institute is not only driving innovation on the global stage, but is also investing in the future of our region,” Stokes said.

The Mātai team was passionate about growing local talent, Holdsworth said.

“We offer scholarships and internships for students and early-career researchers – especially young people from Tairāwhiti.

“As our endowment fund grows, the guaranteed annual funding will support our research into early diagnosis and treatment, while also providing opportunities for local rangatahi to take part in science and innovation.

“The Mātai Research Institute Endowment Fund is now open to further contributions,” Stokes said. “All donations – whether large or small – are invested, protected and grown.

“Each year, surplus investment income will be granted back to Mātai to support its ongoing work in medical research, scientific innovation, education and economic development,” she said.

“This is another wonderful example of local philanthropy making a lasting impact.

“It’s a privilege to support an organisation like Mātai, whose work is changing lives far beyond our region,” Stokes said.

“With the addition of this fund, Sunrise now holds 65 named funds, each backing causes that matter deeply to our community.”

