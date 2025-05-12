- A new endowment fund with Sunrise Foundation will support Mātai Medical Research Institute’s future work.
- The fund, seeded with $50,000, ensures ongoing funding for Mātai’s brain imaging and MRI advancements.
- Scholarships and internships for Tairāwhiti youth will be supported, fostering local talent in science.
A new endowment fund has been established with Sunrise Foundation to support the future of medical research and innovation at Mātai Medical Research Institute in Gisborne.
In 2024, a group of donors came together to seed the fund, pooling their contributions to meet Sunrise’s $50,000 minimum.
“Their vision [was] to ensure Mātai receives secure, ongoing funding every year – forever,” Sunrise Foundation chief executive Glenda Stokes said.
Mātai is a medical research and education institute recognised for its groundbreaking work in brain imaging and MRI technology advancements.