Kiwi scientists are contributing to global breakthroughs in brain science, with five papers involving Gisborne-based Mātai Medical Research Institute and other New Zealand teams published in a special issue of the UK Royal Society’s journal Interface Focus.
The special issue, titled The Pulsing Brain, brings together cutting-edge international research exploring how subtle brain movements and fluid shifts linked to each heartbeat can help better understand brain health, ageing and disease.
Mātai Medical Research Institute has established itself as a leader in advanced medical imaging, equipped with a state-of-the-art GE 3-Tesla MRI scanner and a team of world-class researchers.
Mātai focuses on enhancing medical imaging using novel MRI techniques, advanced image processing, artificial intelligence and computational modelling.
The idea for the special issue arose during the interdisciplinary Royal Society “Pulsing Brain” meeting co-chaired by Matai chief executive and University of Auckland associate professor Samantha Holdsworth, held in the United Kingdom last June.