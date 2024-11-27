Gisborne District Council staff have fixed the give-way sign at the corner of Grey St and Salisbury Rd, near Waikanae Beach, 10 times since July 2022 at a total cost of $6700. Photo / Google Maps
A persistently crooked give-way sign in Gisborne has become a talking point, thanks to frequent mishaps, including facing the wrong direction for 10 days.
No matter how many times Gisborne District Council staff fix the sign at the corner of Grey St and Salisbury Rd near Waikanae Beach, they end up returning to repair it- for a total of $6700 in the last two and a half years.
Residents say the sign is “wonky at least 90% of the time”.
The council “fix it ... and then it’s knocked down the very next day”.
According to a council spokeswoman, the sign has been repaired 10 times since July 2022, with damage attributed to driver behaviour.
They say the parallel park does not leave enough space for reversing, especially for larger vehicles like campervans. Also, drivers turning right into Grey St off Salisbury Rd often clip the sign.
Locals suggest driver behaviour and poor design are to blame.
Resident George Horsfall, who owns an Airbnb nearby, said the sign was wonky at least 90% of the time.
He had seen the sign hit by drivers reversing or turning right at least six times since 2019.
“Ten out of 10 people would probably almost run the island over when they’re turning right. But then there’s the odd person that will run the island over and clip the sign because the sign is not right on the edge of the island,” Horsfall said.
He suggested adding pedestrian crossings, removing the parallel parks and widening the holiday park’s driveway.
Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, suggested the council change the car parks behind the sign from angled parks to parallel parks.
People were angle-parking and backing out the wrong way, he said.
“They fix it one day and then it’s knocked down the very next day.”
He said the worst incident he had seen was a car getting wedged and stuck at the base of the sign after backing into it.