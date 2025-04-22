The combined dawn and civic service for Anzac Day in Gisborne will be held at the refurbished Cenotaph from 6am. Photo / Murray Robertson

Details have been announced for two of the major Anzac Day commemorations in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and other district services on Friday.

The Gisborne combined dawn and civic service at the Cenotaph on the Esplanade begins at 6am.

The fall-in for the marchers and their supporters will be at 5.40am outside the district council chambers, with tea and coffee provided there from 5.15am.

The guest speaker at the dawn service will be Warrant Officer Rowe Kaa of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

After the service, breakfast will be available at the RSA on the corner of Childers Rd and Bright St.