Services in Gisborne-Tairāwhiti for Anzac Day

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

The combined dawn and civic service for Anzac Day in Gisborne will be held at the refurbished Cenotaph from 6am. Photo / Murray Robertson

The combined dawn and civic service for Anzac Day in Gisborne will be held at the refurbished Cenotaph from 6am. Photo / Murray Robertson

Details have been announced for two of the major Anzac Day commemorations in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and other district services on Friday.

The Gisborne combined dawn and civic service at the Cenotaph on the Esplanade begins at 6am.

The fall-in for the marchers and their supporters will be at 5.40am outside the district council chambers, with tea and coffee provided there from 5.15am.

The guest speaker at the dawn service will be Warrant Officer Rowe Kaa of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

After the service, breakfast will be available at the RSA on the corner of Childers Rd and Bright St.

Details for Anzac Day dawn services in Tolaga Bay and Gisborne on Friday have been announced. Photo / Murray Robertson
Details for Anzac Day dawn services in Tolaga Bay and Gisborne on Friday have been announced. Photo / Murray Robertson

The Tolaga Bay Anzac Day service begins with a march after 5am to the memorial gates, then the dawn service at the gates from 6am.

Breakfast follows at Reynolds Hall from 7am.

There be the usual range of other smaller commemoration services across the district - Ruatōria: 6am dawn service, Ruatōria RSA; Tokomaru Bay, Tokomaru RSA; Tikitiki, 6am outside RSA; Te Araroa, 6am outside RSA, cnr Paikea and Totara streets; Manutūkē, Manutūkē Marae; Muriwai, Muriwai Marae; Patutahi, Cenotaph, cnr Lavenham and Onslow roads; Te Karaka, Cenotaph.

