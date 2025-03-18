Jane Wilkie, pictured last year, said completing bowel cancer fundraiser Move Your Butt in February was good preparation for next weekend's cancer society fundraiser, Relay for Life. Photo / Liam Clayton
Gisborne women Jane Wilkie and Megan Holmes, both participating in Relay for Life this month, reflect the generous spirit behind Gisborne’s growing participation in the fundraising event.
The number of participating teams in the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society 24-hour fundraiser, from noon Saturday, March 29, untilnoon Sunday, March 30, has soared from 47 last year to 64 this year.
Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said the growing number of participants like Wilkie and Holmes was a reflection of the Tairāwhiti community.
“There so much generosity in Gisborne.”
Pinnacle clinical services manager/nurse lead Wilkie is no stranger to Relay for Life and will be back in 2025 with the Pinnacle Midlands Health Network team, which is participating for the first time.
“I lost my precious 31-year-old son, Matt, to bowel cancer in September 2022 and previously I have lost other close family and friends to this disease, so I am deeply aware of the devastating effects of cancer and the hardship this causes, and the support needed to navigate the treatment,” Wilkie said.
“Participating in the Relay for Life helps me give back to others on a cancer journey by raising funds to support the cancer society.”
She said she felt good to be involved in such a “positive and emotionally moving” event.
“I have done several Relays for Life now, and I am always inspired by those who have conquered cancer, those who have learned to live with its effects, and the whānau, individuals, and groups that come together to support such an event.”
“As they say, teamwork means ‘together each achieves more,’ and this could not be truer for the Relay for Life”
“The awhi and just being together as a team to complete the relay is so heartwarming and has helped me deal with Matt’s loss and support those on a similar journey to our whānau.”
Wilkie recently completed the Move Your Butt challenge for bowel cancer, clocking up 100km in February.
“This has been great preparation for the Relay for Life.”
Pinnacle Child Health nurse Holmes said her family and friends had been affected by cancer numerous times.
“It’s important to recognise this and show support to others [who] may be experiencing these challenges,” Holmes said.
“It’s also a nod to ‘let’s get moving’, let’s get moving as a community.”
“That could mean rallying for a good cause, [moving] for community improvement in physical health, [moving] for the community’s mental and spiritual health.
“Physical movement is good for all of these and how nice it is to do this as a community.”
The Cancer Society has a goal to raise $120,000 in Gisborne, with just over $44,000 raised so far.
Leading the way in the teams category are the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society team with $5790 raised as of Tuesday afternoon, followed by Gisborne Girls’ High School ($5678), Petty Much Elite ($4153) and Awapuni School Superstars ($4112).