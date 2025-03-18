“I lost my precious 31-year-old son, Matt, to bowel cancer in September 2022 and previously I have lost other close family and friends to this disease, so I am deeply aware of the devastating effects of cancer and the hardship this causes, and the support needed to navigate the treatment,” Wilkie said.

“Participating in the Relay for Life helps me give back to others on a cancer journey by raising funds to support the cancer society.”

She said she felt good to be involved in such a “positive and emotionally moving” event.

“I have done several Relays for Life now, and I am always inspired by those who have conquered cancer, those who have learned to live with its effects, and the whānau, individuals, and groups that come together to support such an event.”

“As they say, teamwork means ‘together each achieves more,’ and this could not be truer for the Relay for Life”

“The awhi and just being together as a team to complete the relay is so heartwarming and has helped me deal with Matt’s loss and support those on a similar journey to our whānau.”

Wilkie recently completed the Move Your Butt challenge for bowel cancer, clocking up 100km in February.

“This has been great preparation for the Relay for Life.”

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society's Relay for Life has increased from 47 participating teams last year to 64 teams this year. Photo / Liam Clayton

Pinnacle Child Health nurse Holmes said her family and friends had been affected by cancer numerous times.

“It’s important to recognise this and show support to others [who] may be experiencing these challenges,” Holmes said.

“It’s also a nod to ‘let’s get moving’, let’s get moving as a community.”

“That could mean rallying for a good cause, [moving] for community improvement in physical health, [moving] for the community’s mental and spiritual health.

“Physical movement is good for all of these and how nice it is to do this as a community.”

The Cancer Society has a goal to raise $120,000 in Gisborne, with just over $44,000 raised so far.

Leading the way in the teams category are the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society team with $5790 raised as of Tuesday afternoon, followed by Gisborne Girls’ High School ($5678), Petty Much Elite ($4153) and Awapuni School Superstars ($4112).