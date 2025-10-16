This year’s equestrian and dog trial components of the show have been given “royal” status.

Horses relax by the Riding Club for the Disabled pavilion as the equestrian events got under way on Thursday. The ever-popular horse and pony Grands Prix are on Saturday. Photo / Murray Robertson

“That’s really special, too,” said Sherriff, who paid tribute to the many volunteers who were making it all happen.

“We have to thank them all for the mahi they have put into it.”

The show has many new features this year and two of the big ones happen on Friday.

“The Pro Bull riding at 5pm promises to be really exciting. Then there’s the big horse parade we have planned from 3pm in the main ring, which will celebrate 150 years of the horse.”

Sideshow Alley is geared up and ready to go.

A feature this year will be the Golden Wheel, a new ferris wheel featuring the 150th A&P Show Association logo at its centre.

“We brought it into New Zealand from Europe to help celebrate the 150 years of the association,” said John Mahon of Mahons Amusements.

Mahon said it was always great to be in Gisborne for the show.

“It’s so good to catch up again with the association members and other local people who put this great Spring Show together.”

The trades area sprang into life on Thursday as stallholders displayed their wares before the official start on Friday morning.

“Every available piece of trade space has been taken up, which has been so incredible,” association general manager Lana Davy said.

“There is going to be so much for people to see and do.”

The home industries display in the Event Centre features an array of arts, crafts and food items. Photo / Murray Robertson

The home industries display in the Event Centre will provide another vast array of local craft, cooking talent and art.

This model of the Titanic was an eye-catcher among various Lego items in the Event Centre displays. Photo / Murray Robertson

Day two of the sheep dog Tux Yarding Challenge at the rear of Showgrounds Park on Thursday resulted in five more finalists being found for Saturday’s top 15 final.

“It was a wee bit windy and the sheep were a bit jumpy, which meant a few challenges for the competitors,” dog trial spokesman Ross Buscke said.

“The more experienced triallists were able to cope well, though, along with those who’ve got their dogs well broken in.”

They got through the 60-odd runs they needed to finish by mid-afternoon.

The top five from Thursday were Hamish Thatcher and King on 98.25 points, Graeme Cook and Rose 97.5, Dave Schofield and Haig 97, Bernard Arends and Amp 96, and Bradley Anderson and Jeff 93.5.

The top novice combination was Anderson and Jeff.

The final five finalists will be found on Friday.

Competitors in the equestrian rings had a terrific start to their events. A spokeswoman said there were some excellent performances and really good competition.