Signwriter Jason King, from Kings Creations, produced the sponsors’ stickers for free, with each sponsorship worth a minimum of $500.

Team BushBeachBBQ Yroa have made one final stop to get the KidsCan logo added to the body of their Mini ahead of The Pork Pie Charity Run.

Vaughan said, along with plenty of Wairoa organisations and businesses, Gisborne-based sponsors included Gisborne’s AF Thompson Contracting and Parikanapa Station with Pāmu Farms.

As well as the sponsorships, the McNabbs raised extra money through raffles and barbecue stalls.

“Vaughan is a very community-minded person who has given a lot over the years and was a volunteer at the Wairoa Fire Brigade for 19 years,” Erin said. “It feels like a lot of people are paying back.”

The pair are keen to hit the road and bond with fellow participants.

“The actual event will be a celebration of what we’ve achieved from our fundraising, as well as an epic adventure,” Erin said.

People can still donate while the race is on, but the bulk of the fundraising has been done.

The McNabbs are passionate about KidsCan and the important work it does in Wairoa.

“After Cyclone Gabrielle, KidsCan stepped up and distributed food and clothing from the local marae,” Erin said.

“That’s on top of everything they already do providing shoes and jackets and food to schools and early childhood centres.”

The Pork Pie Charity Run was inspired by the 1981 Kiwi film Goodbye Pork Pie - a chaotic cross-country escapade of two men in a stolen yellow Mini as they try to evade police. A remake, titled Pork Pie, was released in 2017.

The ninth edition of the charity run sets off from Paihia on April 4 and takes teams through Auckland, National Park, Wellington, Kaikōura, Hokitika, Cromwell and Dunedin to the finish line at Invercargill on April 9.

Along the way, the Minis will spin some laps around Hampton Downs, visit locations from the movie and stop at KidsCan’s partner schools.

This year’s event sold out in under three minutes, with precious spots snapped up by intrepid teams from around the country.

All manner of Minis take part, including a Mini Mack truck and a Mini stretch limo. Some date back to the 1960s, with steering columns, clutches and gaskets all at risk of giving out as they putter up steep mountain passes.

“Most people, when they see a Mini, will slow down and drive alongside you and wave and smile,” organiser Kevin Hollamby said. “They’ve just become a cult classic.”

Last year’s run raised a record $417,129.

KidsCan’s chief executive Julie Chapman said thousands of children were on their waiting list and with child poverty rates increasing, the funds raised were vital.

“We’re so grateful to the Pork Pie teams for the huge impact they have.”

To donate follow this link:

https://porkpiecharityrun.org.nz/t/bush-beach-bbq-yroa