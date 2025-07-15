Advertisement
Relief as rural East Coast school lifts water advisory with new treatment system

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Rangimarie (right) and Luna, Rumaki Reo students of Te Waha o Rerekohu Area School, aged 5, can now enjoy a glass of fresh water from the school supply with a new treatment system. Photo / Supplied

A Te Araroa school can finally provide clean tap water to its students after a year of “horrendous worry” because of E. coli.

“Having clear, beautiful drinking water was like going from a third-world system to the 21st century – at the turn of the tap,” Te Waha o Rerekohu

