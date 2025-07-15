“Secondly, I wanted to provide a real sense of security for parents, not just in Gisborne, but all along the 300km stretch of Te Tairāwhiti.”

Manuel said the store will offer pēpi wraps, eco-friendly nappies, taonga and strollers, as well as practical services like car seat rentals and lactation resources.

She hopes those living in outlying areas of the East Coast will still be well placed to benefit from the new business.

“Though the store will be based in Gisborne, I know how connected our Coast whānau are, there’s always an aunty, uncle, cousin or koro travelling back and forth who can pick something up if needed. That accessibility is what makes Pēpi Taiao so important to me,” she said.

The Gisborne Herald asked Manuel what her advice to other rangatahi with an entrepreneurial mindset would be.

“My advice to rangatahi, whether you’re a māmā, pāpā, or someone without kids, is be confident, believe in yourself, and back your ideas. If you see an opportunity, trust your instincts. Have a strong vision, a clear plan, and go for it. Don’t wait for someone else to do it.”

Manuel said routine and the “incredible support” she has around her allowed her to build a business while raising her two children, Stella, 13, and Hector, 2.

“I’m really lucky, my son is cared for during the day by his kaiako [teachers] at kōhanga, which gives me the space to work,” she said.

“And when I need a bit more time, my parents are always there to help, whether it’s picking him up or watching him for an hour. His Uncle Mohi and Aunty Chaney are amazing too, they take him to the park or pools to burn off all that ‘boy energy’ when I’m deep in mahi.

“Some weeks are full-on, and I really need to lean on that support system, and other weeks are calmer, and I can give more of my time to my tamariki. My whānau understand how I work, they’ve seen it for years, and they always give me the time and space to focus when I need to.”

She said one of the best parts of working for herself on something she was passionate about was including her kids as part of the journey.

“They don’t just watch the process, they’re part of it. My daughter Stella, for example, has been a huge help in building the Pēpi Taiao website. It’s special for them to see what I’m doing and know they’ve played a role in bringing it to life.”

Manuel saw the recent reopening of the maternity ward at Te Puia Hospital, Te Puna Wai, as “an incredible milestone” for the region.

“We see Pēpi Taiao as a way to complement and extend the support by making pēpi essentials and support services easily accessible to whānau along the Coast and in town.”

Manuel said 90% of her store’s products will be sourced from Māori designers and Kiwi-owned businesses to strengthen the local economy and highlight talent in the community.

The store’s opening will be marked with giveaways, kai and in-store specials, with entry open to all.