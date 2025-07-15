Advertisement
On The Up: New Gisborne baby store Pēpi Taiao aims to highlight māori products

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Stella Manuel, 13, Hector Manuel, 2, with mother Nicklyn Manuel, who is opening a baby store in Gisborne soon. Photo / Maurirangi Media

An entrepreneurial māmā of two says her new speciality baby store will support the Tairāwhiti economy and highlight talented Māori designers of pēpi products.

Nicklyn Manuel, 31, is opening Pēpi Taiao at 56 Peel St in Gisborne’s town centre on August 2.

Her new venture, of which she is the

