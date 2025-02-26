No plans yet for site of demolished 107-year-old Anglican church in Gisborne

Kaye said the parish was speaking with Anglican Care Waiapu (the Social Service arm of the Diocese) as to whether the site could be used to develop the services they offered and complement the childcare and Whānau Aroha Service already on the site next door.
“There will be time for consultation and conversation, so no plans in the immediate future,” Kaye said.
The church congregation was small, between 10 and 20 most of the time, she said.
The original church building was built in 1917 by W. Sutherland and consecrated by the Bishop of Waiapu at the time, the Right Reverend William Sedgwick.
The church was presented a bell from the wreck of SS Star of Canada for use as the church bell in 1920.
The St Mark’s church hall was built on Childers Rd in 1960 and the Church of the Resurrection was moved from Cook St in Te Hapara to Elgin to sit on the Childers Rd site at the end of 1972, according to a history compiled by Reverend Stephen Donald, vicar of the Te Hapara Anglican Parish from 1994 to 2004.
Gisborne couple Joe and Robin Hogan have run the Fish and Chip Club, an Anglican youth and family outreach, at the church since about 2000.
They also used to run a family service once a month on a Saturday morning.
“Even after this church wasn’t used any longer by the Anglican community, and worship happened at Holy Trinity, we were still able to have Fish and Chip club in that space,” Robin Hogan said.
“It was a low-key group of about 20 people playing outside, then coming inside and having a few songs around the piano, then we would have a Bible story and then we would do a craft and then we would have fish and chips afterwards.”
They often met people who had been married in the church or were connected in some other way, she said.