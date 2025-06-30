Police accept the state of the Bloomfield Road and Bushmere Rd intersection may have contributed to a two-car collision that saw four people taken to Gisborne Hospital. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne District Council has endorsed a long-term strategy to tackle the critical condition of the region’s 1899km local roading network.

The Strategic Roading Network Resilience Programme Business Case, adopted at a council meeting last Thursday, lays a path to a more resilient and reliable Tairāwhiti transport network for the level of investment it receives from rates and Waka Kotahi NZTA.

The business case outlines an evidence-based approach to where and how roads are maintained, and smarter use of funding to improve the resilience of critical transport routes over the next 30 years.

Council director lifelines Tim Barry said the plan set a realistic and forward-thinking framework for future decision-making.

“This isn’t a funding bid. It’s a roadmap for hard but necessary choices,” Barry said.