“Our roads are wearing out faster than we can fix them and frequent storm damage is costing more than we can afford. We need to prioritise resilience where it matters most.”
The plan’s preferred option – “Balanced Reach” – targets investment on the roads that serve the greatest social and economic need, particularly in central areas of the region where most people live.
Less-used or lower-priority routes may receive reduced levels of service and some could revert to unsealed roads or be retired entirely.
The council will work closely with iwi, hapū, industry and communities to determine appropriate levels of service for specific roads, recognising the cultural, social and economic value many routes hold, the release said.
Future engagement will be part of the council’s Long Term Plan process.
Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the business case was “a clear-eyed response” to the pressures the region was facing.
“We’ve spent more on emergency road repairs than ever before – $65 million last year alone – but many roads are still deteriorating,“ she said.
“This plan helps us shift from reactive patching to proactive investment. It’s not about doing less; it’s about doing what’s most important.”
The Programme Business Case will be peer reviewed by NZ Transport Agency, with a final version expected to return to the council in August for adoption.