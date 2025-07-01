Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s Mike Robinson shines with third in Wellington Half Marathon

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne's Mike Robinson placed third in the Welington Half Marathon on Sunday. He posted a personal best time for the 21.1km.

Gisborne builder Mike Robinson ran a blistering time of 1h 8m 20s on Sunday to place third in the Wellington Half Marathon.

Robinson, representing Gisborne Harrier Club, produced a personal best time and finished just 7s behind second place-getter Eric Speakman of Lower Hutt.

The winner was Toby Gualter‚

