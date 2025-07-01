Gisborne's Mike Robinson placed third in the Welington Half Marathon on Sunday. He posted a personal best time for the 21.1km.

Gisborne builder Mike Robinson ran a blistering time of 1h 8m 20s on Sunday to place third in the Wellington Half Marathon.

Robinson, representing Gisborne Harrier Club, produced a personal best time and finished just 7s behind second place-getter Eric Speakman of Lower Hutt.

The winner was Toby Gualter‚ of Wellington, in 1h 4m 32s.

Gualter ran away from the field from the start to cross the line more than one kilometre ahead of Speakman.

He was the strong favourite after winning the Christchurch half-marathon earlier in 2025 and setting a course record in Wellington last year in his first major half marathon win in terrible conditions.