KOMMI (left) with Marlon Williams (right) on the microphone in Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Williams then began his own set also in darkness with his commanding lone voice setting the tone, soon accompanied by his skilled band The Yarra Benders, which includes multi-instrumentalist Dave Khan, Ben Woolley and Gus Agars.

Williams explained that his album came out a month ago and there was also a premiere in Auckland for his documentary Ngā Ao E Rua – Two Worlds (directed by Ursula Grace Williams), where many whānau from Gisborne went up for the premiere.

A lot of the set was songs in te reo from the new album, but Williams also threw in favourites such as My Boy from the album of the same name and his own version of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, a hit for Roberta Flack in 1972.

Marlon Williams at the piano in Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Williams also performed a song he said was written by the late songwriter, musician and academic Hirini Melbourne, that was also in te reo, as well as his own song Arahura, which he dedicated to those in the South Island.

It was his third time at Gisborne’s War Memorial Theatre. “It’s good to be back in whānau land.”

Dave Khan (left) and Marlon Williams (right) in Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

KOMMI came back to the stage to sing several more songs with the band and Williams and the band closed out the set to a standing ovation.

Williams’ right-hand man, the talented Khan (who has played with the likes of Neil Finn, Sir Dave Dobbyn and Reb Fountain), proved himself able with the double-bass and guitar, and his strength as a musician was to the fore.

The tour continues in Rotorua and Hamilton this week, before a stint in Australia, followed by gigs at Auckland’s Spark Arena, Dunedin and Christchurch next month.

Hopefully it won’t be too before he heads back to Tairāwhiti to delight again.