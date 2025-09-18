Police gave first aid to two people with “serious” injuries.
“The two injured people were transported to hospital and one person required surgery,” the spokesperson said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Gisborne Hospital in a moderate condition.
Kerr has been charged under the Dog Control Act 1996.
The charges involving alleged dog attacks on people carry a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of $2000.
The maximum penalty for the alleged attack on a goat carries a maximum penalty of a $3000 fine.
Gisborne District Council declined to comment on the breed of the dog involved in the alleged incident or whether it had been euthanised.
In the 12 months to June 30, 2025, the council received 39 reports of dogs attacking people and 68 reports of dogs attacking other animals.
Council animal control team lead Ross Hannam earlier said no hospitalisations were required in the attacks on people over that period, although some went to the emergency department.
About 60% of the dogs involved in the attacks were registered.
When dog attacks occur, the council typically has about 80% of the dogs surrendered and euthanised.