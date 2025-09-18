Two people were seriously injured in a Gisborne dog attack, with one needing surgery. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A Gisborne dog owner is facing charges after a dog attack on two people left one with injuries that required surgery.

John Mauhana Joseph Kerr, 40, of Waituhi, was charged with being the owner of a dog which attacked two people and caused serious injury on August 29.

He is also charged with owning a dog which attacked a stock animal, a goat, on the same day.

He was remanded without plea at his first appearance in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday this week and will reappear on October 6 before a registrar. Bail conditions were that he does not possess or reside with any dogs.

A police spokesperson said police were called to a Lavenham Rd address after reports of a dog attack.