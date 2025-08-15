“There needs to be more accountability ... If you can’t desex your dog ... maintain your fences ... or have your dog on a lead, don’t have a dog.”

The SPCA is concerned about the increase in roaming dogs in some areas and says a lack of desexing could be a contributing factor.

The council received 527 notifications of roaming dogs in the 12 months to June 30, 2025 – an average of 10 a week.

There were 39 reports of dogs attacking people and 68 reports of dogs attacking other animals in the same period.

A neighbour of Tombleson lost a dozen chickens during October’s attack and has since built tall fences around their property.

Despite the reports, council animal control team lead Ross Hannam told Local Democracy Reporting that “most dog owners were very good”.

Ninety-four per cent of the region’s 6114 known dog owners had registered their animals, he said.

He estimated that about 60% of the dogs involved in the attacks were registered.

All dogs involved in the incidents were seized, impounded, desexed and classified as “menacing”, he said.

“If released, there is a fencing inspection before this happens.”

Some owners were also penalised with $300 infringement notices, plus the cost of the dog staying in the pound.

Typically, when dog attacks occur, the council has about 80% of the dogs surrendered and euthanised.

The remaining 20% might include less-serious situations. For example, “when investigated, the dog hasn’t bitten anyone”, Hannam said.

No hospitalisations were required in the attacks on people, he said. However, some went to the Emergency Department.

The council had not prosecuted anyone, but had issued 740 infringements that year, with 699 of those for failure to register a dog.

Hannam said that, over the year, 927 dogs were impounded, 438 dogs euthanised, 51 returned to the owner, 88 rehomed, and 14 “pups” handed to the SPCA.

Three hundred and thirty-two were “claimed”, which meant the dog was not registered, chipped or had been to the pound before, and “the owner didn’t learn”.

SPCA area manager (Central) Bruce Wills said the Gisborne centre did not typically receive roaming dogs, as this fell under the responsibility of local animal control.

However, it had calls about vulnerable puppies dumped in public locations.

“We have observed an increase in roaming dogs in some areas, which is concerning. One contributing factor appears to be the lack of desexing, which leads to unwanted litters and more stray or roaming animals.”

In the year ending June 30, the Gisborne SPCA centre received 49 dogs surrendered by their owners and 106 strays, and had successfully rehomed 68.

Wills said the SPCA had a good working relationship with the council’s animal control team.

“While our responsibilities differ, we support each other where our roles align and share the common goal of promoting responsible pet ownership and animal welfare in our community.”