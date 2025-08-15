Advertisement
Roaming dogs in Gisborne: Over 500 incidents reported in a year

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne District Council received 527 notifications of roaming dogs in the 12 months up to June 30, 2025 – an average of 10 per week. Photo / 123RF

A Gisborne resident no longer keeps stock animals on her property after six roaming dogs killed more than 50 lambs, ducks and chickens in her community.

After what she described as a “heartbreaking” attack last October, the unregistered dogs were surrendered to Gisborne District Council’s animal control department and euthanised.

