LeaderBrand has teed up a novel method to help Poverty Bay Golf Club irrigate its course by recycling water used to wash salad greens.
A 600-metre water pipeline runs from LeaderBrand’s Gisborne salad house, under Lytton Rd and along the length of the ninth hole to a lined irrigation pond.
It helps recycle wash water that would otherwise go to the municipal wastewater treatment system, making more irrigation water available for the course and potentially reducing the pressure on the local aquifer.
Gisborne District Council recently granted a resource consent for LeaderBrand to discharge 675cu m of treated wash water to the pond which is used to irrigate about 13.5ha of tees, greens and fairways.
The wash water was deemed to be of high enough quality to irrigate the course and after trials over the last few months, the pipeline has been fully operational since September 19.