“My mother died of breast cancer at a time where rongoā Māori and wairua were not widely accepted as viable treatments. My personal hīkoi is in the hope that any whānau affected by this have access to the best care and support from a holistic viewpoint,”

“I’m so pleased my team members, who have their own reasons, have jumped on board too.”

She emphasised how important it was for women to get checked for breast cancer.

“Pātua te whakamā – don’t be shy or ashamed to have your checks. I understand te tapu o te tinana, the sacredness of the body, and that this is sometimes a reason wāhine don’t get checked. Take support with you and, if you are concerned, insist on the care you need."

She said those were common themes raised at a breast cancer awareness breakfast she attended recently in Turanga, organised by the Kia Ukaipo branch of Māori Women’s Welfare League.

“I was in awe of the honesty of the wāhine who shared their stories, and I believe in doing so they will save lives, giving others the courage to seek support and get tested,

“And to all the amazing medical professionals out there, please continue to ensure our hauora environments are welcoming, and take cultural perspectives into consideration.”

Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel has been walking for charity Sweet Louise to raise money for breast cancer. Photo / Supplied

Tangaere-Manuel even exceeded her walking goal of 50km.

“Being on leave from the House has meant I’ve been able to really dedicate myself to this kaupapa and have hit 101km in May.”

She directed people to donate to Sweet Louise, a New Zealand charity that works to help women affected by incurable breast cancer, “keeping more of our māmā, kuia, sisters, aunties, nieces, mokopuna and friends with us for as long as possible”.

The Breast Cancer Foundation also holds pink walks and pink breakfasts around New Zealand to raise money.

BreastScreen Aotearoa is New Zealand’s breast cancer screening programme.

You can support Tangaere-Manuel’s fundraising goal for Sweet Louise at: https://walk50kthismay.nz/t/cushla-tangaere-manuel-team