She said the cause is important to her after a bout of sickness.
“Our health is our wealth, and a recent bout of sickness made me appreciative for the hauora I still have, and while I wasn’t at 100%, I could still get out into the fresh air and move my body. Then I saw the 50k in May challenge and thought, what a great way to motivate myself while supporting a great cause," Tangaere-Manuel said.
“My mother died of breast cancer at a time where rongoā Māori and wairua were not widely accepted as viable treatments. My personal hīkoi is in the hope that any whānau affected by this have access to the best care and support from a holistic viewpoint,”
“I’m so pleased my team members, who have their own reasons, have jumped on board too.”
She emphasised how important it was for women to get checked for breast cancer.
“Pātua te whakamā – don’t be shy or ashamed to have your checks. I understand te tapu o te tinana, the sacredness of the body, and that this is sometimes a reason wāhine don’t get checked. Take support with you and, if you are concerned, insist on the care you need."