Pāuanui got behind the Pink Walk for breast cancer on Saturday. Photo/Al Williams
Hundreds of people put on their walking shoes for a fundraising effort that turned Pāuanui pink for a day.
Pāuanuibreast cancer survivor Jodie Hurst was among those behind the return of Pāuanui Pink Walk on Saturday.
It was the second year for the event, with entry numbers almost double the inaugural 2023 walk as 350 walkers hit the streets in aid of the Breast Cancer Foundation.
“Those that organised the inaugural event last year were able to recognise the steps and processes needed to pull off the event and were therefore able to distribute the workload for this year and the years ahead,” Hurst said.
“I am also a breast cancer survivor, so this is a cause I am always going to get behind.”
As with most Coromandel towns, Pāuanui suffered a major downturn when they were essentially cut off by the Kōpū-Hikuai slip, Hurst said.
In recognition of the losses communities had endured, Thames-Coromandel District Council offered a business recovery fund, something that needed to be applied for and it needed to be shown businesses had suffered losses as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Having met the criteria and being granted funding, a committee of Pāuanui residents created three events to help inject people, and ultimately money, back into the community, Hurst said.