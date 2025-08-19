The new Gisborne Neighbourhood Support group has held a formal inaugural meeting, during which a committee was elected.

The new Gisborne Neighbourhood Support group has held a formal inaugural meeting during which a committee was elected as it heads towards Incorporated Society status.

Gisborne District Council election candidate and former Gisborne Herald editor Jeremy Muir, and fellow council candidate Alexandra Boros were elected as president and vice-president respectively.

“A huge thank you to all who have supported us on our journey and become members or supporters, or who would like to be kept updated,” said newly elected secretary Monique Green.

The treasurer of the organisation will be Tracy Bacon and committee members will be Tony Scragg, Carol Ford, general council candidate Grant Brown and Cary Walker.

“The formal incorporation and affiliation with Neighbourhood Support New Zealand is under way,” Green said.