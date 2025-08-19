Advertisement
Gisborne’s new Neighbourhood Support group elects committee

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The new Gisborne Neighbourhood Support group has held a formal inaugural meeting during which a committee was elected as it heads towards Incorporated Society status.

Gisborne District Council election candidate and former Gisborne Herald editor Jeremy Muir, and fellow council candidate Alexandra Boros were elected as president and vice-president respectively.

