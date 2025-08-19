“So we can now focus on setting our short and long-term direction, goals, and priorities.”
She said the group aimed to eventually produce a strategic plan, a one-year roadmap setting out its “big-picture vision”, an action plan with steps to deliver on the vision, a schedule of projects and tasks for sub-committees and a business plan to explore and secure funding opportunities.
The group will send out a monthly update so the community can be kept in the loop.
“You can also follow our Facebook page, Gisborne Neighbourhood Support 2025, for regular updates and posts from our partners,” Green said.
“Right now, we’re working with the police to roll out safety training, reconnect with existing street groups, support past groups that want to start again, and help new groups get off the ground.”
She encouraged the community to keep an eye out for the upcoming initiatives and said group members or supporters could get involved in any sub-committee that sparked their interest.
“Your ideas – we’re open to fresh thinking, so if you have suggestions, we’d love to hear them.”
Gisborne Neighbourhood Support can be contacted at gisbornens2025@gmail.com