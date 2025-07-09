Gisborne is one of the few places in the country without a Neighbourhood Support group, but this could soon change. Photo / File

A start has been made on getting the Neighbourhood Support concept up and running again in Gisborne after a public meeting held in the HB Williams Memorial Library on Tuesday night.

There have been some local Neighbourhood Support groups in the region, but Gisborne remains one of the few areas in Aotearoa without a formally affiliated Neighbourhood Support group connected to the national network.

A small group of people led by John Gartside, who worked with Neighbourhood Support in Auckland for more than 40 years before moving to Gisborne, have banded together with community police, facilitated by Isaac Ngatai from Gisborne police, and hope to get it going again here.

“Our aim is to establish an Incorporated Charitable Trust locally led, formally affiliated Neighbourhood Support group – developed by the community, for the community,” said group spokeswoman Monique Green.

“This is an early step in a longer journey.”