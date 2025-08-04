“Encouragingly it became clear that more street groups are already active than we had initially thought.

“The level of engagement was enough to confirm interest in formally establishing a Neighbourhood Support Society in the region.”

All the agency partners present spoke about how Neighbourhood Support could play a vital role in keeping neighbourhoods safe and enhancing emergency preparedness.

“There was strong recognition that having active, connected communities is a huge advantage during emergencies — and that Neighbourhood Support is a key way to build that resilience from the ground up,” Green said.

“We were also fortunate to hold the meeting at the impressive new Emergency Management Centre.

“Many of those there commented on how professional and well-equipped the facility is, and we’re very grateful to have been able to use the space.

“It was a fitting venue for a conversation focused on community safety and preparedness.”

Green said the next step was to formally establish the society and affiliate with Neighbourhood Support New Zealand.

“We’re also looking to understand what support existing groups need and will also begin offering resources to help new groups get off the ground.

“This could include posters, stickers, pamphlets and other materials for mail delivery and community engagement.”

Importantly, police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John all confirmed that the same support they offered to Neighbourhood Support groups across New Zealand was available in Gisborne.

“That’s a great boost to our local efforts,” Green said.

“We’re genuinely excited about the road ahead and want to express our thanks to John Gartside and all those who have worked over the years to lay the foundation for Neighbourhood Support in our community.

“Their work is clearly bearing fruit.”

“Anyone who would like to reach out to find out more about NS are very welcome to contact us via our FB page Gisborne Neighbourhood Support 2025 or email GisborneNS2025@gmail.com.”