Strong interest in reformation of Neighbourhood Support in Gisborne

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The formation of a Neighbourhood Support Society for the region is a step closer following a good turnout to a public meeting.

Interest is strong in the formal establishment of a Neighbourhood Support Society for Tairawhiti, one of the drivers of the move says.

Around 40 people attended a meeting last Thursday to discuss the formation.

“It was a fantastic turnout and we were thrilled,” co-organiser Monique Green said.

“Many

