Nathan Foon has launched his own ceramics brand at his studio in Lowe St.

Nathan Foon is creating classic ceramics in his small pottery studio on Lowe St in the Gisborne CBD.

Bowls and stackable cups in earthy tones fill the shelves in Studio Foon, as well as some larger vases and other pieces.

He launched his ceramics brand last weekend and was still on a high after the event which he said went well.

After a lot of trial and error it was great to finally start selling his work, he said.

“I don’t want it to be trendy. I want it to be classic and modern, and to last.”