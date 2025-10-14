Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s likely first-term councillors react to preliminary results

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Gisborne District Council appears set to have four new first-term councillors following the 2025 preliminary election results. This includes Māori ward candidate Anne Huriwai (top left), and general ward candidates Sam Gibson (top right), Jeremy Muir (bottom left), and Alexandra Boros (bottom right).

Gisborne District Council appears set to have four new first-term councillors following the 2025 preliminary election results. This includes Māori ward candidate Anne Huriwai (top left), and general ward candidates Sam Gibson (top right), Jeremy Muir (bottom left), and Alexandra Boros (bottom right).

Gisborne’s residents have had their say on who they would like to represent them, with a well-known conservationist and former news editor getting the tick.

Incumbent Mayor Rehette Stoltz has secured her third term, saying she is humbled to lead the region .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save