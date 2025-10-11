“I’m looking forward to a normal term with no cyclones or Covid, and for us to now start building.
“It feels to me we’ve been so reactive in the last term and [I want to] start working on a 10-year plan that takes this community forward.”
She knew people were frustrated and waiting for basic infrastructure to be fixed, and every household was also dealing with the high cost of living, she said.
“People are frustrated and they want us to hear them. So this election was a clear indication from our community that, ‘yes, we want you to lead us forward’.
“And I am really humbled by that. Excited about walking with our community and mapping a way to success for us.”
She said rate affordability was important.
“The clear message is that people want a council to make sure whatever we do... we spend our rates well.”
Stoltz said she knew people wanted good basic infrastructure. This included making sure the region had good roading and local waters done well.
“A part of taking us forward is also working very closely with the Government because they are doing the Resource Management Act reform that will tell us what’s expected of us, what function sits with the council and where the funding comes from.
“When we have a bit more clarity around that, we can then sit down with the community and map our way forward.”