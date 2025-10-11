Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Rehette Stoltz ‘humbled’ as she heads for third term as Gisborne Mayor

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

It looks likely that Rehette Stoltz has been re-elected for a third term as Gisborne Mayor based on Saturday's progress results. Video / Zita Campbell

Rehette Stoltz is on track to confirm her third term as Gisborne Mayor and says she is “humbled” to lead the region forward.

Her closest competitor for the role, Colin Alder, who has the most votes so far of the general ward seat candidates, said Stoltz is a “solid advocate”

