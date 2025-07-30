An artist and interior designer by trade, she co-owned a 558sq m lifestyle store in Hong Kong, bringing in items from all over the world.
The urban setting of Hong Kong has inspired her to help Gisborne’s CBD.
“Online shopping is a thing, but people like to be in places and see refreshing things. I think we have lost a sense of that here.”
She noted Gisborne’s population was increasing.
“If everyone is buying into it, you can have a really flourishing central city.”
After living in Christchurch following the earthquakes, she moved to Lyttelton, where she worked as a home stylist for magazines, an interior designer and an artist.
“Living in a city that was rebuilding, you learn a lot in that environment,” she said.
Born rurally in Ngātapa, Boros went to Gisborne Girls’ High School – boarding at the co-ed Rectory hostel.
Twenty years ago, she and Hungarian husband Zoli Boros, a former water polo professional, bought a heritage building on Gisborne’s main street, which they renovated and moved into last September.
The couple founded the Tairāwhiti Water Polo club with Matt Pickering, with Zoli Boros as a coach.
While living overseas, Boros said she visited Gisborne many times over the years.
“[It] feels like there’s a little bit of the sense of the community giving up on [the CBD],” she said.
Boros wants to see rates go down and the council’s revenue improve through investing in the region.
Regarding the Government’s directive for councils to stick to the basics, Boros said private investment would be vital.
“Encouraging private investors to want to invest in this region ... it’s all a cycle. If the region is looking good, people are going to invest.”
Nominations for the election close at noon on Friday, August 1.