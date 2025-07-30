Alexandra Boros is campaigning in the upcoming local elections for Gisborne District Council's general ward.

Having returned home from an international career in retail and wholesale, Gisborne District Council candidate Alexandra Boros wants to see the city centre flourish.

Boros (nee Sherriff), originally from Ngātapa, said there had been a disconnect between the community and the council – and the councillors needed to bridge that gap.

“It needs to be people over politics. There needs to be more transparency and more trust.”

Nominations have started to come in for the local body election in October.

Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, Boros shared what she is campaigning on.