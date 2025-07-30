Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne city centre revitalisation key for candidate Alexandra Boros

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Alexandra Boros is campaigning in the upcoming local elections for Gisborne District Council's general ward.

Alexandra Boros is campaigning in the upcoming local elections for Gisborne District Council's general ward.

Having returned home from an international career in retail and wholesale, Gisborne District Council candidate Alexandra Boros wants to see the city centre flourish.

Boros (nee Sherriff), originally from Ngātapa, said there had been a disconnect between the community and the council – and the councillors needed to bridge that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save