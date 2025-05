Matilda Shann competes in the 14 years and over waltz tap class at the 2024 Braemar dancing competition at Gisborne's War Memorial Theatre. The 2025 edition starts on Friday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Finishing touches are being put to routines and costumes for the Gisborne Braemar Dancing Club competition at the War Memorial Theatre this weekend.

The long-running event, which features disciplines including ballet, tap and modern/jazz, starts at noon on Friday and ends on Monday.

Dancers often head to target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/gisborne-braemar-dancing-weekend-a-success/R2ONZIDZW5DHLL66Y5ANUXVYUU/">Gisborne from across the North Island to compete alongside the locals.

Tap dancers begin the action on Friday from 12pm until after 9pm.

On Saturday, the schedule starts at 9am and goes to around 7.30pm.