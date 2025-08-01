Advertisement
Gisborne on list of ‘captivating small towns’ on WorldAtlas.com

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The beach at Wainui is seen as one of the jewels in the crown of the district. Photo / Ben Cowper

A Canada-based website ranks Gisborne among New Zealand’s most captivating small towns - recognition the city’s mayor and other locals believe is fully justified.

Worldatlas.com has Gisborne on a list titled “6 Of The Most Captivating Small Towns in New Zealand”.

The others are Kaikōura, Wānaka, Blenheim, Oamaru and Whanganui.

