Dearsley wrote glowingly about Gisborne being “one of the first cities in the world to see the sunrise”, its Māori culture, Tairāwhiti Museum, wine, Rhythm and Vines (R&V) music festival, outdoor activities such as Haurata High Country Walks and, of course, its beaches.
Mayor Stoltz was delighted at Gisborne being seen in such a positive light.
“Often we are in the media – especially the last few years – for wet weather events and cyclones and other issues that we have to address, so it is really refreshing and lovely to be recognised this way.
“And sometimes us locals who live here, we don’t see the beautiful place we live in, and it’s great for some outside eyes to again remind us of what a wonderful piece of New Zealand we live in.
“The beaches, the wineries, the museum, R&V – we have so much to offer. Also, our beautiful bicultural community that is unique to New Zealand and unique to Gisborne.”
Stoltz agreed with Dearsley’s reference to the popular R&V festival.
“Since R&V has been around for the last 25 years, when young people come here and have fun in Gisborne, once they go back to university and they qualify as a doctor or a policeman or a teacher, when they then ask for placements, often they say, ‘yep, I’ll go back to Gisborne because I had a great time there and I love the place’.”
Stoltz said there were issues in Gisborne but also a lot to be proud of.
“I do think we sometimes undersell ourselves because we do have issues and these issues are not unique to Gisborne. I have been travelling in the last week [to] Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland, and they are also struggling with potholes and homelessness and lack of investment.
“I don’t want that to be our main headline. I want our main headline to be, yes, we have issues, and we are working to address them, but look what we have to offer.