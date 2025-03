The grain maize was in full swing before the heavy rain on Thursday, with growers reporting above average yields and quality. This harvester was in action near Wairoa.

The grain maize was in full swing before the heavy rain on Thursday, with growers reporting above average yields and quality. This harvester was in action near Wairoa.

The district’s grain maize producers have embraced the good weather up to the heavy rain on Thursday in a good start to the harvesting season.

Corson Grain began its harvest last week and procurement manager Richard Hyland said they had been “in full swing” before the downpours.

They are harvesting across Gisborne, Wairoa and Tolaga Bay.

“Our yields appear to be above average, along with the quality of maize we’ve been harvesting, although it’s early days in the season,” Hyland said.