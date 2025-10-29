“The vehicle was seen heading into Riperata Street, turning left onto Lytton Road, before finally turning right into the Elgin area,” Detective Inspector Martin James said.
“It was seen again around 9am on Monday, September 29 in the Stout Street/Aberdeen Road area.”
Police found the vehicle on October 20, on Churchill St.
“We are urging anyone who may have information, or saw the pictured Hyundai Sonata at any time between Sunday, September 28 and Monday, October 20, to please come forward immediately.”
The vehicle has been undergoing forensic examinations.
Information can be provided by going online or calling 105 and quoting file number: 250929/9035.
Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the same file number.