Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne homicide inquiry: Police appeal for information on Hyundai in Bill Maangi case

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

This Hyundai Sonata, registration AFN215, is a 'vehicle of interest' in the police inquiry into the death of Bill Maangi in Gisborne last month. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the homicide of Bill Maangi in Gisborne want to know about the movements of a Hyundai car they have described as a “vehicle of interest”.

Maangi was found with a gunshot wound on the front lawn of Forrester House in Ormond Rd early on September 29. He died

