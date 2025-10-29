This Hyundai Sonata, registration AFN215, is a 'vehicle of interest' in the police inquiry into the death of Bill Maangi in Gisborne last month. Photo / Supplied

This Hyundai Sonata, registration AFN215, is a 'vehicle of interest' in the police inquiry into the death of Bill Maangi in Gisborne last month. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the homicide of Bill Maangi in Gisborne want to know about the movements of a Hyundai car they have described as a “vehicle of interest”.

Maangi was found with a gunshot wound on the front lawn of Forrester House in Ormond Rd early on September 29. He died shortly after in Gisborne Hospital.

Police earlier said Maangi was “a family man and there are now four kids left without their dad“.

Police said today while they have made good progress in the investigation, they still need the public’s help.

A Hyundai Sonata, registration AFN215, was stolen from Forrester House sometime between 7.30pm and midnight on Sunday, September 28.