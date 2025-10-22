Police conduct a scene examination on the grounds of Forrester House last month where Bill Maangi was found injured. He later died in hospital. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police investigating the murder of Bill Maangi in Gisborne are urging those who know what happened to speak up.

Maangi was found with a gunshot wound on the front lawn of an Ormond Rd address early on September 29. He died shortly after in Gisborne Hospital.

Police said today 20 staff continued to work on the case, including some from out of town, and a number of items of interest had been seized and were being forensically examined.

“We continue to make good progress, and we are committed to finding out what happened to Mr Maangi,” Detective Inspector Martin James said.

“Mr Maangi was a family man and there are now four kids left without their dad.