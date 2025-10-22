“They didn’t deserve this tragedy in their young lives.”
James said there were a number of people who were in the Forrester House/Ormond Rd area through the night and early hours of September 29.
“Police are confident someone knows what happened to him. We’re appealing to you now – please, speak up. You don’t want this weighing on you long-term.
“The person or people responsible for his death need to be held accountable, and our community will be safer for it.
“Please get in touch through 105, either over the phone or online, referencing Operation Bushman, or the file number 250929/9035.”
Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.