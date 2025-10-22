Advertisement
Bill Maangi death: Gisborne police seek information as murder inquiry continues

Gisborne Herald
Police conduct a scene examination on the grounds of Forrester House last month where Bill Maangi was found injured. He later died in hospital. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police investigating the murder of Bill Maangi in Gisborne are urging those who know what happened to speak up.

Maangi was found with a gunshot wound on the front lawn of an Ormond Rd address early on September 29. He died shortly after in Gisborne Hospital.

Police said

