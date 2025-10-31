Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Girls’ High principal Jan Kumar to retire after 38 years in education

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne Girls' High School principal Jan Kumar (right) will retire at the end of the school year, and deputy principal Bindy Hannah (left) will assume the role. Photo / Zita Campbell

Gisborne Girls’ High School principal Jan Kumar will retire at the year’s end after starting her career there teaching science in 1987.

Kumar says she has been lucky to spend nearly four decades surrounded by incredible staff and thousands of students who have kept her on her toes.

School board

