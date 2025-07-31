Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne flights cancelled as Air NZ planes need repairs

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Air New Zealand cancelled flights at Gisborne Airport for the majority of Thursday as two planes needed repairs. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Air New Zealand cancelled flights at Gisborne Airport for the majority of Thursday as two planes needed repairs. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Two grounded planes in need of repairs at Gisborne Airport caused all flights in and out of the airport to be cancelled for most of today.

Air New Zealand – the sole airline operating flights from Gisborne to Auckland and Wellington – began cancelling flights in and out of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save