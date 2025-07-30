Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carpark capacity at Gisborne Airport to double

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A major project to be done in four stages will see the number of vehicle parks available at Gisborne Airport double by the end of the year.

A major project to be done in four stages will see the number of vehicle parks available at Gisborne Airport double by the end of the year.

Gisborne Airport has announced a major upgrade to its parking facilities, with a project that will more than double the number of paid spaces.

Gisborne Airport and Eastland Port chief executive Andrew Gaddum said the project came at a crucial time as passenger numbers continued to rise.

“This is about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save