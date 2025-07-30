Construction was carefully staged to minimise disruption, and regular updates would be provided as the work progressed, he said.
“We’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while this work is under way.
“On a project of this scale, some disruption is inevitable, but we’re committed to keeping it to a minimum wherever we can.”
The four-stage project comprises:
- Stage 1: A new 34-space staff carpark.
- Stage 2: A 60-space public carpark.
- Stage 3: A 32-space public carpark.
- Stage 4: Upgrades to the main carpark entry/exit.
Gaddum said that, in addition to increasing capacity, new pedestrian pathways and signage would make it easier for people to get around the site, while improved lighting and CCTV surveillance would enhance security.
“A standout feature of the upgrade is the installation of an advanced stormwater system co-designed with local hapū Ngāi Tāwhiri, which includes a wetland area and a special device that helps filter out pollutants from rainwater before it enters the environment.
“We’ll also be creating a native planting plan that gets local schools and the community involved in enhancing the natural features surrounding the new carpark.
“This project is a great example of using local materials and contractors to deliver infrastructure that’s built to last.”
Local contractor Earthwork Solutions has been awarded the contract and was scheduled to begin work on site this week.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.