A major project to be done in four stages will see the number of vehicle parks available at Gisborne Airport double by the end of the year.

Gisborne Airport and Eastland Port chief executive Andrew Gaddum said the project came at a crucial time as passenger numbers continued to rise.

“This is about future-proofing the airport. Since the new terminal opened in 2020, we’ve seen passenger numbers increase by 7% and our current carpark is no longer meeting demand," Gaddum said.

“This upgrade is the first in a series of planned improvements that will create a more cohesive, accessible and sustainable precinct to support the long-term needs of our community, travellers and tenants.”