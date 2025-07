A major project to be done in four stages will see the number of vehicle parks available at Gisborne Airport double by the end of the year.

Gisborne Airport has announced a major upgrade to its parking facilities, with a project that will more than double the number of paid spaces.

Gisborne Airport and Eastland Port chief executive Andrew Gaddum said the project came at a crucial time as passenger numbers continued to rise.

“This is about future-proofing the airport. Since the new terminal opened in 2020, we’ve seen passenger numbers increase by 7% and our current carpark is no longer meeting demand," Gaddum said.

“This upgrade is the first in a series of planned improvements that will create a more cohesive, accessible and sustainable precinct to support the long-term needs of our community, travellers and tenants.”