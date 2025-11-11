Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald
Updated

Gisborne council to consider fate of Grey St redesign

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

The Streets for People trial design of Grey St aimed to calm traffic and encourage walking and cycling, but it sparked weekly protests on the street, with accusations the council had not listened to ratepayers. Photos / Zita Campbell

The Streets for People trial design of Grey St aimed to calm traffic and encourage walking and cycling, but it sparked weekly protests on the street, with accusations the council had not listened to ratepayers. Photos / Zita Campbell

Nearly 90% of more than 1000 submitters feel Gisborne’s contentious Grey St redesign failed to make it safer or more “vibrant” and “fun”.

The cycle-friendly, 12-month trial concluded on July 31 and could face the chopping block as Gisborne’s new district council meets on Wednesday to weigh up its future.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save