Ian Proctor is campaigning in the upcoming local elections for Gisborne District Council's general ward. Photo / Zita Campbell

Wearing a self-made pāua shell necklace, Gisborne District Council candidate Ian Proctor says he’s for the arts, but thinks the council needs to get the basics right first.

“I want to see more ‘P’ on council – not smoking ... but ‘P’ for positive outcomes being practical.”

Nominations have begun to come in for the local election race across Tairāwhiti’s wards. Proctor, running in the general ward this year, spoke to Local Democracy Reporting about his platform.

He believes the council is doing most things well, with a proven history of staff who know what they are doing, as well as councillors.

“But it’s important to be practical ... that’s what I want to emphasise – practical decision making, practical spending on needs and practical control on rates.”