The crowd then went through Kelvin Park to Stout St, across the Derby St footbridge, along the riverbank walkway to the Gladstone Rd Bridge, past the Cenotaph, across William Pettie Bridge and back to the Marina, where the powder-throwing really took off.
“From where my husband and I were watching from across the Taruheru River, it was a kaleidoscope of riotous fun,” a spectator said.
One of the event’s sponsors, BDO, described it on social media as “a visual symphony of colour and culture proudly on display:.
“We greatly appreciate and extend our immense gratitude to the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, associated community groups and volunteers for their tireless efforts and dedicated mahi to ensuring the success of the event.”
The weather was perfect for it.
“The vibrant colours everywhere made it truly magical,” organisers said.
Participants also got to enjoy food and refreshments provided through the multicultural council by the Filipino, Tongan, Fijian and Indian communities.
“[A] huge shout-out and heartfelt thanks to our amazing volunteers,” the council said.
“Your energy, dedication and hard work made this event a huge success. We couldn’t have done it without you.”