Groups of family and friends were evident throughout the many who took part.

“What an incredible day,” the council said on social media. “It was truly magical.”

The annual event celebrates cultural diversity and inclusion in Tairāwhiti.

All sorts of people took part and the smiles on faces told the story.

Let's make a rainbow. A young participant cops a bucket of orange powder. Photo / Carol Chan

Participants completed a 2.5km walk or run that started with an initial dusting of environmentally friendly powder in Marina Park.

The crowd then went through Kelvin Park to Stout St, across the Derby St footbridge, along the riverbank walkway to the Gladstone Rd Bridge, past the Cenotaph, across William Pettie Bridge and back to the Marina, where the powder-throwing really took off.

Colour Run participants walk alongside the river. Hundreds took part. Photo / Murray Robertson

“From where my husband and I were watching from across the Taruheru River, it was a kaleidoscope of riotous fun,” a spectator said.

No, it's not pollen. It's coloured powder wafting through the air and all over those involved in the Colour Run that started at Marina Park. Photo / Murray Robertson

One of the event’s sponsors, BDO, described it on social media as “a visual symphony of colour and culture proudly on display:.

“We greatly appreciate and extend our immense gratitude to the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, associated community groups and volunteers for their tireless efforts and dedicated mahi to ensuring the success of the event.”

The weather was perfect for it.

“The vibrant colours everywhere made it truly magical,” organisers said.

Diversity and inclusion were the themes of what was described as a "magical" event. Photo / Carol Chan

Participants also got to enjoy food and refreshments provided through the multicultural council by the Filipino, Tongan, Fijian and Indian communities.

“[A] huge shout-out and heartfelt thanks to our amazing volunteers,” the council said.

“Your energy, dedication and hard work made this event a huge success. We couldn’t have done it without you.”