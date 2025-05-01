Rongowhakaata had the mana whenua iwi rights over the land consulted on and opposed the amendments, she told the alcohol policy hearings on Tuesday morning.

For Māori, the issues with alcohol began with the landing of Captain James Cook (his second voyage here) in 1773, Maynard said.

“For whatever reason, we latched on to alcohol and grew to have a dependency on it. It continues to disproportionately and negatively impact Māori.”

The council proposed to either amend and remove the Sensitive Sites Provisions from the CBD or maintain the status quo.

During the consultation, which ran for a month from February 28, the council received 207 submissions – 137 were in support of keeping the provisions, 69 wanted them removed and one submitter was unsure, according to the council hearing submissions panel report.

Kura Kaupapa Māori O Hawaiki Hou moved to premises at the end of Gisborne’s main road in 2019.

In 2023, the group appealed a new liquor licence granted to Anjuna Beer Garden, a few doors down from the kura. The application was withdrawn last year.

Te Amohare Hauiti-Parapara, submitting on behalf of the kura, said opposing the application was “emotionally taxing”.

With the kura being whānau-led, she said she represented the kura’s whānau, who strongly supported retaining the current rules, which were a positive step in the application of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Particularly the principle of active protection of a taonga and our future tribal base, as defined by the Waitangi Tribunal.”

Under the option to relax the rules, the District Licensing Committee (DLC) would also have the discretion to grant exemptions to the sensitive sites rule for applications outside the city.

Hauiti-Parapara said the proposed change would directly impact their kura and put other kura outside the city at risk.

“Removing the existing protections risks exposing our tamariki to the promotion of alcohol in an environment that should be focused on nurturing their wellbeing,” she said.

Submitter Kristen Maynard, who was in favour of keeping the restrictions, said few licence applications had been rejected under the Sensitive Sites rule.

Robbie McCann, father of Ben McCann, whose licence for Anjuna Beer Garden was appealed by the kura, also submitted.

He was one of two submissions presenting at the hearing in support of removing the rule.

“Without commercial interest, you won’t have a city.”

McCann said there were 34 vacant buildings on the main street.

“We’re very close to a ghost town ... it’s a crisis situation for building owners and business owners alike.”

He noted that during early engagement, 82% disagreed with the provisions while 18% agreed.

This engagement process received 62 submissions and 1067 votes through the council’s “Participate” platform and Facebook page.

McCann said he believed the council had not targeted to get the full spread of people during this round of public consultation.

“I only found out by fluke ... that’s why you’ve got a little bit of a difference this time.”

Off-licences such as bottle stores had a greater risk of creating alcohol harm than on-licences – such as bars – because it was in a controlled environment, McCann said.

During his submission, police officer Isaac Ngatai, who has been the alcohol prevention officer in the region for 14 years, disagreed with off-licences being the main issue.

“Over 70% of the incidents that we deal with are alcohol harm-related. That’s not just from off-licences, that’s from people returning home from on-licences,” he said.

Resident John Wells presented his submission in support of removing the sensitive site rules.

Wells said he had nothing against sensitive sites in the CBD, but they should operate under the same conditions and terms as any other business.

“CBD means ‘central business district’ ... that is where businesses are supposed to be,” he said.

According to the council report, the option to keep restrictions was supported by Tri-Agencies, which encompasses NZ Police, the National Public Health Service and the Chief Licensing Inspectorate.

Several local community groups, as well as Tūrehou Māori Wardens Trust, Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki Trust and individuals, also gave written submissions in favour of keeping the current provisions.

Several businesses and individuals submitted in support of removing the rule.

Reasons provided included revitalising the CBD, supporting businesses and providing more controlled environments for individuals, the report said.

Council sustainable futures director Joanna Noble said if the hearings committee made a recommendation, the adoption of the amendments would take place at a meeting on May 8.