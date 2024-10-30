Eastern Fish & Game council elections: Murray Ferris and Mark Sceats retain seats

An upcoming Fish & Game NZ review and a passion for hunting and fishing were some of the motivations for two Gisborne men to seek re-election and retain their seats on the Eastern Fish & Game council.
Eastern is one of Fish & Game NZ’s 12 regional councils responsible for overseeing the effective management of the country’s sports fish and game resources.
Mark Sceats has just completed his first three-year term representing the East Coast sub-region of the Eastern council while Murray Ferris has been involved for several terms.
Ferris is a previous chair while Sceats has been serving as chair for the past year following the resignation of his predecessor.
“I’m chairman for the time being ... until our meeting next week to see whether I’m re-elected or not,” Sceats said.