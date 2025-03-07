Ilminster Intermediate principal Jonathan Poole on Thursday said the cottage pie lunches arrived quite hot, the student struggled to hold the container, and it “splattered everywhere” on the child’s leg.
“This child has basically had to be taken to A&E to be looked at, quite upset, and in a bit of pain. I’ve got two pretty upset, concerned parents.”
New Zealand Food Safety launched a nationwide investigation into the incident.
School Lunch Collective spokesman Paul Harvey on Thursday said the incident was “deeply regrettable”, an investigation had started immediately and the meal had been removed from the menu as a precaution until the investigation was completed.
“Our thoughts are with the student and we wish them a speedy recovery,” Harvey said. “We take health and safety seriously and are talking to the school to see how we can support both them and the student.”
“The old model cost $340 million per year while the new one only costs $170 million per year and gets the same results for children.”
He pointed out the Collective published delivery and surplus statistics on its website now, noting that 99.5% of meals were delivered on time nationwide on Thursday and 6.99% of meals were surplus, according to the website.
From Monday to Thursday this week, between 436 and 447 schools, depending on the day, were served between 118,947 and 121,456 meals.
On Monday, 99.02% of meals were on time, Tuesday saw 99.24% delivered on time and Wednesday saw 96.79% delivered on time, according to the data.
“I have been pleased to see the Collective responding to the issues raised around the school lunch programme and engaging with principals on how they’re fixing them,” Seymour said.
“They have been responsive to issues raised and are constantly making system improvements to bring the programme up to the standard they are committed to.