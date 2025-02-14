“The students are not impressed,” Kumar said. “I’m not sure the food meets recommended nutritional guidelines - certainly not like it did previously.”
Te Kura o Te Muriwai principal Maiangi Mackey-Gilroy agrees, saying the food appears old.
When asked if her school had received repetitive meals, she said lunches in the second week of term were mixed, with Monday and Tuesday meals rotated for the rest of the week.
“[There are] more leftovers than ever before,” she said.
The School Lunch Collective, the partnership responsible for the meals, had not responded to the feedback by the time the Gisborne Herald went to print last night.
Ministry defends meal standards
Hester Goodwin, the Ministry of Education’s acting leader of operations and integration, said the focus was on ensuring all students received a meal every school day.
Goodwin said the portion sizes had not changed under the new programme, apart from a slight increase for Years 0–3.
The nutrition standards were developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health, schools and nutrition experts.
“Every meal must meet minimum weight and vegetable requirements,” she said. “Often, vegetables are incorporated in a way that encourages kids to eat their entire meal without picking out the healthy bits.
“The meals .... now are just in loads of 45, which creates another job for someone we do not have,” he said.
“[Puku Ora] saved us a whole lot of hassle.”
Tapsell said the eatery also managed waste collection, with teachers only needing to place leftovers into designated boxes for pick up.
In response to concerns about plastic waste, Goodwin said the ministry’s sustainability requirements had not changed under the new model and all meal providers remained contractually obligated to follow them.
“For example, providers must continue using reusable, recyclable or certified compostable materials wherever possible and minimise non-recyclable packaging and single-use items,” she said.
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whatatutu principal Parehuia Eparaima said her students generally ate their lunches with minimal waste.