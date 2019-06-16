Our architecturally-designed homes are stunning from the outside – but it's when you open the door that the magic happens.

Our customers tell us our interiors are what makes a house a home, and that's because we carefully design every little detail to suit your needs – providing expert design advice, colour consultants and plenty of inspiration along the way.

It might be the way your kitchen drawers slide to a silent close, the feeling of plush carpet under your feet, or that bold splash of your favourite colour in the family room – when you build with Generation Homes we are sure you will love your home, outside and in.

We are sure you will love your home, outside and in.

Generation Homes has a longstanding reputation in the Bay of Plenty and we have been instrumental in the development of key residential areas in the Bay of Plenty. Our company can build on your own land or you can choose from a range of competitive house and land packages throughout the region – from Papamoa in the east through to Ohauiti, Pyes Pa, Tauriko, and right through the western areas of Omokoroa and Katikati.

Advertisement

With a range of two, three and four bedroom homes available, our house and land packages provide you with the option to choose a design which best meets your family needs and your budget as well as catering for your unique lifestyle.

Whether you are a first home buyer or looking for more space for your growing family, we here to help you find the perfect plan.

We pay strict attention to quality control and offer a fixed price build with a guaranteed move in date. We know our people and our customers are our greatest asset. We focus on listening, removing potential frustrations and exceeding expectations.

To experience the Generation difference yourself, visit one of our four show homes across the Bay of Plenty or visit our website: www.generation.co.nz