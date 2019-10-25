Labour weekend is upon us. This is the most famous weekend of the year in the gardening calendar. It is recognised as the time when soil temperatures have risen to germinate warm season vegetable seeds such as beans and corn. Also that night temperatures should remain above 10C that the cucurbits (cucumbers, gherkins, pumpkins and many others) will actively grow.

This season has been interesting. The winter was exceptionally warm and the garden calendar tracked about two weeks ahead during July and August with many plants coming into growth and blossom early.


READ MORE:
Premium - Gareth Carter: Gardening:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Favourite perennials